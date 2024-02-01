comscore
Akshay Kumar becomes brand ambassador of SG Mart

The company has appointed Bollywood star Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador to strengthen its brand identity across India.

SG Mart Ltd., India’s Premier B2B trading platform, a one-stop Shop for Building Materials, has signed an agreement with the iconic Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar to be appointed as its brand ambassador. With a comprehensive range of infrastructural solutions, an extensive distribution network and following the Make in India initiative, SG Mart aims to expand its brand presence across the nation with these strategic partnerships.

The dynamic persona of Akshay Kumar resonates perfectly with SG mart brands essence with national building at its core, where SG Mart is committed to contributing to the nation's infrastructure with its wide range of remarkable product offerings and accessible distribution network for the convenience of the buyers. The decision to associate with such a personality aligns with the company’s aim to directly connect with its customers, building a trusted brand image and becoming the preferred choice in the building materials market. The partnership will see Akshay Kumar endorse the brand across all media channels, including print, electronic media, outdoor advertising, and in-store promotional material.

Talking about the partnership, Mr Shiv Bansal, Joint Managing Director of SG Mart Ltd., said, “We are delighted to announce Akshay Kumar as the esteemed brand ambassador of SG Mart. Akshay's versatility and dedication to excellence match the core values of the platform as it features cutting-edge building materials from industry-leading Indian brands. Through this alliance, we aim to establish a connection with our valued customers, ensuring that our exceptional marketplace becomes the preferred choice in the infrastructure market as construction projects rise in the country.”

“SG MART—One Mart, Infinite Possibilities” is a premier B2B trading platform catering to the building materials market. It provides a comprehensive solution to various construction requirements along with timely delivery to keep its customer projects always on track. With a foundation built on trust and a superior product range, the company brings top-notch quality and value to the infrastructure market. Its extensive network, with strategically positioned warehouses in Pune, Bangalore, Dujana, and Raipur, ensures seamless accessibility and efficient distribution of remarkable products to its valued customers. All in all, with SG Mart’s expert industry knowledge, it has established itself as the trusted and preferred brand for all infrastructural and building material essentials in the country.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Boney Kapoor’s firms and T-Series qualify for final round of bid for the development of Film City near Noida; Boney Kapoor’s Bayview wins bid

