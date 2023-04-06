comscore

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Cena and Idris Elba to share screen space in Heads of State

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to feature alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads of State.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently keeping busy with the promotions of her series Citadel along with Richard Madden. Amid the promotion, the actress has now given her fans yet another encouraging development on her professional front. Priyanka revealed the title of her upcoming movie, Heads Of State, starring Idris Elba and John Cena.

Yesterday night Priyanka took to her Instagram and shared screenshots of reports from Deadline. She shared the news of her new project along with the caption, “On to the next @idriselba @johncena @naishuller @amazonstudios. Let’s gooo!!”

 

As soon as she shared the new, fans and industry friends expressed their excitement and love in the comments section. Several celebrities from Hollywood as well as Bollywood wished her luck and congratulated her. Reacting to the post, a fan commented, “Global Star for a reason,” “She keeps growing and making India proud day by day.”

The film's specifics are presently being kept a secret; nonetheless, production will go on floors in May. Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller, is being made by Peter Safran and John Rickard of the Safran Company.

For those not in the know, Citadel, the web series will be out on Amazon Prime Video on April 28 and is a story of two spies on a globetrotting mission. The Russo Brothers - Anthony and Joe Russo - of The Avengers fame are also a part of the show as executive producers. The makers plan to make it into a global franchise and even have local instalments in several countries. An Indian version of the show is currently in production. It stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu and is helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, of The Family Man and Farzi fame.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas lauds Indian Citadel starrer Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu; says, “They are both such accomplished actors in their own ways”

