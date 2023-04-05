After Rajkumar Hirani, renowned filmmaker Sooraj R Barjatya has teamed up with the Newcomers Initiative to launch new faces in Rajshri’s upcoming project.

Sooraj Barjatya's previous film Uunchai received critical acclaim for its heartwarming portrayal of friendship and human resilience. The film, which was released in theatres in November last year, has been praised by audiences and critics alike for its engaging storyline, strong performances, and stunning cinematography. While the audience is still showering love on the film, the filmmaker is part of a newcomers' initiative.

Sooraj Barjatya to collaborate with Uunchai producer Mahaveer Jain for Newcomers Initiative; Rajshri Production to launch new faces in its upcoming project

For the unversed, in September 2022, during FICCI Frames, Jyoti Deshpande and Mahaveer Jain introduced the Newcomers' Initiative, a distinctive program aimed at mentoring and introducing fresh talent. This initiative will bring together numerous filmmakers to enrich the industry's ecosystem. Over 23 leading filmmakers in the country have come together with this extraordinary initiative to launch, mentor and support new talent.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Mahaveer Jain also served as the producer of Uunchai. Thus, it will be Sooraj’s second collaboration with Mahaveer. This exciting announcement comes on the heels of the recent news that Rajkumar Hirani Films, Mahaveer Jain, and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios have joined hands to launch two fresh faces through a feature film under the Newcomers initiative. More details about the forthcoming film are yet to be announced.

