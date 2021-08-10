Bollywood Hungama

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to star together in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In an interesting turn of events, Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films are bringing together three top actresses for a movie. Titled Jee Le Zaraa, the film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

On the occasion of Dil Chahta Hai completing 20 years, Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to make the announcement with a video. He wrote, "Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road. ❤️." The background music in the video is of When Chai Met Toast and the song is called 'Firefly'.

Introducing the next road trip film in their lineup, after Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara— Excel Entertainment extends this genre to the girls this time, in collaboration with Tiger Baby. The makers are back with a bang and this one’s definitely the biggest announcement of 2021, written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti; produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar. What makes this even more special is that the film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and will be releasing in 2023. So, fasten your seatbelts, it’s about time the girls took the car out!

Excel Entertainment was founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in 1999. From having won national awards for their first couple of films like Dil Chahta Hai and Rock On, to being India's official entry at the 92nd Academy Awards for Gully Boy, this duo’s always made a mark in films over the years.

