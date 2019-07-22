Bollywood Hungama
Priyanka Chopra gets massively trolled for smoking during her Miami trip with Nick Jonas

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Priyanka Chopra has been enjoying her birthday trip with her family and friends in Miami. Nick Jonas threw a party last week. The actress was joined by her mom Madhu Chopra, her sister Parineeti Chopra and her team members and friends during the trip. But, this past weekend, a photo of her smoking while on a yacht went viral on social media for which the actress has been massively trolled.

Priyanka Chopra, last year opened up about suffering from asthma, is being called a hypocrite on social media. While her mother Madhu Chopra and husband Nick Jonas were seen enjoying a cigar on the yacht ride, she was seen smoking a cigarette.

Last year, the actress revealed that she had suffered from asthma from the age of 5 and spread awareness about the chronic disease during Diwali. Now, netizens called her fake and hypocrite for her views. An old tweet also went viral in which she had written, “Smoking is awful!!! Yuck!!!”

ALSO READ: INSIDE PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra rings in her birthday glamorously with sparklers and cake

 

