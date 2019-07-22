Priyanka Chopra gets massively trolled for smoking during her Miami trip with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has been enjoying her birthday trip with her family and friends in Miami. Nick Jonas threw a party last week. The actress was joined by her mom Madhu Chopra, her sister Parineeti Chopra and her team members and friends during the trip. But, this past weekend, a photo of her smoking while on a yacht went viral on social media for which the actress has been massively trolled.

Priyanka Chopra, last year opened up about suffering from asthma, is being called a hypocrite on social media. While her mother Madhu Chopra and husband Nick Jonas were seen enjoying a cigar on the yacht ride, she was seen smoking a cigarette.

Last year, the actress revealed that she had suffered from asthma from the age of 5 and spread awareness about the chronic disease during Diwali. Now, netizens called her fake and hypocrite for her views. An old tweet also went viral in which she had written, “Smoking is awful!!! Yuck!!!”

Those who know me well know that I’m an asthmatic. I mean, what’s to hide? I knew that I had to control my asthma before it controlled me. As long as I’ve got my inhaler, asthma can’t stop me from achieving my goals & living a #BerokZindagi. Know more: https://t.co/pdroHigNMK https://t.co/P50Arc9aIo — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 17, 2018

Yeh kaun saa Asthma hai jo kewal Diwali me hi hota hai ???????? pic.twitter.com/EhhzlO4ZhY — Sushant Kumar Rai ???????? (@Skraivns) July 21, 2019

Smoking cures Asthma ???? pic.twitter.com/5ddD1xalRf — Sushant Kumar Rai ???????? (@Skraivns) July 21, 2019

Oh god the whole bollywood starting from Swara Bhasker to Sonam kapoor to Priyanka chopra and many more are so full of fakeness. The list of fake people in Bollywood is simply never ending !! — Virat M Vasani ???????? (@ViratMVasani1) July 21, 2019

Priyanka Chopra trying to cure the Asthma she developed on Diwali! pic.twitter.com/ifvKNNiwpE — Aviral sharma (@sharmaAvl) July 21, 2019

Priyanka Chopra had appealed to people of India for crackerless Diwali. Now she is taking medicine to avoid Asthma. pic.twitter.com/Nc9xArkirQ — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) July 21, 2019

priyanka chopra has a rare variety of asthma which precipitates only with crackers especially on diwali and not by smoking cigarettes pic.twitter.com/62p1FBfwBb — Dr. Gill 2.0 (@ikpsgill1) July 21, 2019

Diwali is injurious to health, not smoking. Because Asthma is caused due to Diwali, not smoking. Thanks to Priyanka Chopra. — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) July 21, 2019

#PriyankaChopra giving comments on diwali to not use firecrackers and all & I have asthma people like me suffer during diwali and blabla Pic 1. Firecrackers on her wedding

Pic 2. Smoking cigarette Now this cigarette won’t affect you and the firecrackers didn’t harm to anyone pic.twitter.com/ZYYm8eRuaO — Anurag Tiwari (@AnuragT82299142) July 21, 2019