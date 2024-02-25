Shahani directed some of the most critically acclaimed movies including Maya Darpan (1972), Tarang (1984), Khayal Gatha (1989) and Kasba (1990).

Filmmaker Kumar Shahani, regarded as one of the pioneers of Indian parallel cinema, passed away in Kolkata on Saturday, February 24. He was 83. With a career spanning six decades, Shahani directed some of the most critically acclaimed movies including Maya Darpan (1972), Tarang (1984), Khayal Gatha (1989) and Kasba (1990).

Born on December 7, 1940, in Larkana, British India (now in Pakistan), Kumar Shahani studied at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, where he was deeply influenced by the works of filmmakers like Ritwik Ghatak and Jean-Luc Godard. His films often explored complex cultural, social, and political issues, reflecting his deep engagement with Indian classical arts and literature.

His film Maya Darpan won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 1973. He also taught at various institutions, including the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, where he himself was trained.

