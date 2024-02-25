comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 25.02.2024 | 1:26 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Article 370 Yodha Laapataa Ladies Shaitaan Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Kumar Shahani, Maya Darpan and Khayal Gatha filmmaker, passes away at 83

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kumar Shahani, Maya Darpan and Khayal Gatha filmmaker, passes away at 83

en Bollywood News Kumar Shahani, Maya Darpan and Khayal Gatha filmmaker, passes away at 83

Shahani directed some of the most critically acclaimed movies including Maya Darpan (1972), Tarang (1984), Khayal Gatha (1989) and Kasba (1990).

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Kumar Shahani, regarded as one of the pioneers of Indian parallel cinema, passed away in Kolkata on Saturday, February 24. He was 83. With a career spanning six decades, Shahani directed some of the most critically acclaimed movies including Maya Darpan (1972), Tarang (1984), Khayal Gatha (1989) and Kasba (1990).

Kumar Shahani, Maya Darpan and Khayal Gatha filmmaker, passes away at 83

Kumar Shahani, Maya Darpan and Khayal Gatha filmmaker, passes away at 83

Born on December 7, 1940, in Larkana, British India (now in Pakistan), Kumar Shahani studied at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, where he was deeply influenced by the works of filmmakers like Ritwik Ghatak and Jean-Luc Godard. His films often explored complex cultural, social, and political issues, reflecting his deep engagement with Indian classical arts and literature.

His film Maya Darpan won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 1973. He also taught at various institutions, including the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, where he himself was trained.

More Pages: Maya Darpan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Taha Shah Badussha graces the ramp at…

Kangana Ranaut accuses "popular film…

Shilpa Shetty marks Bangalore expansion of…

Kiara Advani says she “signed two of her…

Ayushmann Khurrana seeks blessings at…

Rihanna, Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification