comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 12.12.2023 | 1:50 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Animal Dunki Tiger 3 Salaar Joram Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan to be under one management as Matrix and Bling merge

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan to be under one management as Matrix and Bling merge

en Bollywood News Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan to be under one management as Matrix and Bling merge

The company also represents directors like Rohit Shetty and Zoya Akhtar. And in a new foray into sports, the company has signed up KL Rahul.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bling management led by partners Swati Iyer, Piya Sawhney and Shanti Sivaram, has merged with India's premier celebrity platform, Matrix. Swati will be the CEO of the merged entity. Matrix, founded by Reshma Shetty & Vivek Kamath, represents some of the biggest actors in Indian cinema including Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ram Charan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal among numerous other leading names. The company also represents directors like Rohit Shetty and Zoya Akhtar. And in a new foray into sports, the company has signed up KL Rahul.

Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan to be under one management as Matrix and Bling merge

Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan to be under one management as Matrix and Bling merge

Post the merger of Bling management with Matrix, the roster of talent formerly represented by Bling including Vidya Balan, Radhika Madan, Twinkle Khanna, Dimple Kapadia as well as directors such as Konkona Sen Sharma, Sandeep Modi, Tahira Kashyap and Vasan Bala, among others, will now be represented by Matrix.

In addition to managing movie, TV, streaming, endorsements, events, social and digital portfolios for top-rung talent, Matrix also has a track record for its partnerships with some of India's most successful celebrity private labels including Ed-a-Mamma (founded by Alia Bhatt and now a joint venture with Reliance Brands), Kay Beauty (founded by Katrina Kaif as a joint venture with Nykaa) and Anomaly (Priyanka Chopra Jonas's hair-care brand).

Matrix has built an agency with many firsts to its credit one of which is that the partners in the firm are all women. This includes four homegrown partners Dorita D'Souza (Partner, Legal & Compliance), Hiral Thakkar (Partner, Live Events, TV & Casting), Kim Saldanha (Partner, Private Labels & Private Equity) and Shally Badlani (Partner, Creator Platforms). And three incoming partners with the merger: Piya Sawhney, Shanti Sivaram and Swati Iyer.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt and Andrew Garfield’s delightful interaction at Red Sea Film Festival sparks social media frenzy; see pic

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Over 100 Bollywood writers come together to…

Kiara Advani–Sidharth Malhotra become most…

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan most searched…

Ikram Akhtar, writer of Salman Khan-starrers…

EXCLUSIVE: Saloni Batra comes in support of…

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan reunite on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification