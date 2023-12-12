The company also represents directors like Rohit Shetty and Zoya Akhtar. And in a new foray into sports, the company has signed up KL Rahul.

Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan to be under one management as Matrix and Bling merge

Bling management led by partners Swati Iyer, Piya Sawhney and Shanti Sivaram, has merged with India's premier celebrity platform, Matrix. Swati will be the CEO of the merged entity. Matrix, founded by Reshma Shetty & Vivek Kamath, represents some of the biggest actors in Indian cinema including Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ram Charan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal among numerous other leading names. The company also represents directors like Rohit Shetty and Zoya Akhtar. And in a new foray into sports, the company has signed up KL Rahul.

Post the merger of Bling management with Matrix, the roster of talent formerly represented by Bling including Vidya Balan, Radhika Madan, Twinkle Khanna, Dimple Kapadia as well as directors such as Konkona Sen Sharma, Sandeep Modi, Tahira Kashyap and Vasan Bala, among others, will now be represented by Matrix.

In addition to managing movie, TV, streaming, endorsements, events, social and digital portfolios for top-rung talent, Matrix also has a track record for its partnerships with some of India's most successful celebrity private labels including Ed-a-Mamma (founded by Alia Bhatt and now a joint venture with Reliance Brands), Kay Beauty (founded by Katrina Kaif as a joint venture with Nykaa) and Anomaly (Priyanka Chopra Jonas's hair-care brand).

Matrix has built an agency with many firsts to its credit one of which is that the partners in the firm are all women. This includes four homegrown partners Dorita D'Souza (Partner, Legal & Compliance), Hiral Thakkar (Partner, Live Events, TV & Casting), Kim Saldanha (Partner, Private Labels & Private Equity) and Shally Badlani (Partner, Creator Platforms). And three incoming partners with the merger: Piya Sawhney, Shanti Sivaram and Swati Iyer.

