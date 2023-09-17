Prajakta Koli, who kicked off her career as a YouTuber and went on to star in movies like Jugjugg Jeeyo and Neeyat, recently opened up about her relationship with lawyer Vrishank Khanal. While the influencer turned actress has always been open about her dating life and her relationship with Khanal, the couple is now all set to take it to the next level as she announced her engagement with him.

Prajakta Koli gets engaged to Vrishank Khanal

Prajakta Koli took to social media to share this good news in a quirky way wherein she captioned, " @vrishankkhanal is now my ex boyfriend”, and along with that, the digital star also shared a photo where she is seen flaunting her engagement ring. Followed by her post, many of her friends from the industry as well as followers shared their best wishes. Among them were her Jugjugg Jeeyo co-stars. While Varun Dhawan dropped heart emojis, Anil Kapoor added, “<3 Congratulations!! Always Jugjugg Jeeyo (hug emoji)”. Gauahar Khan, Athiya Shetty, Bharti Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvijay Singha, Kusha Kapila, among others shared their congratulatory messages, whereas singer Neha Kakkar showered love on the post. Maniesh Paul said as he tagged her saying, “Now return his passport to him” and added several laughing emojis.

Prajakta Koli, in an interaction with Humans of Bombay, had opened up about her first meeting with Vrishank saying, ““I was 18 and Vrishank was 22. We started talking on Blackberry Messenger,” Prajakta said, adding that soon their friendship evolved into love and she agreed to be his girlfriend even without meeting him. Soon they met and their relationship blossomed into a beautiful love story.”

We at Bollywood Hungama wish the couple a hearty congratulations.

