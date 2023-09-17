Lehar Khan, the budding actress who recently shared the screen with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, in Jawan opened up about her experience and the valuable lessons she gleaned while working alongside the King of Bollywood. In a candid conversation with IndiaToday.in, she shed light on her journey, revealing that while Shah Rukh Khan didn't offer conventional acting tips, his presence and work ethic left an indelible mark on her budding career.

When asked if Shah Rukh Khan had shared any acting tips with her, Lehar Khan responded, “I think he's a big believer in the fact that every actor should find their own way. He didn't give any straightforward tips but I learnt a lot by just observing him. One thing is that he rehearses a lot. He rehearses his part till the time he perfects it. And then he gave his takes. He doesn't waste many takes. You can see that he is very experienced. He still has that passion in him. The second thing I learnt was to have that liveliness in me as an actor, just like him. I just want to work hard and make my character look different. Something about it should stand out.”

Talking about the film, Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment production directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film made its grand release on September 7, 2023, captivating audiences in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

