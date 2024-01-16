The trailer of Colors’ magnum opus ‘Pracchand Ashok’ released with much fanfare and it doesn’t come as a surprise that the show is expected to feature an ensemble cast of season actors. With Adnan Khan of Katha Ankahee fame playing the lead role of Samrat Ashok, the show is expected to delve deeper into his love saga with Princess Kaurwaki, essayed by Mallika Singh. Joining the star-studded cast will be Rakshanda Khan as Helena whereas Chetan Hansraj will be seen as Bindusar. Apart from the show will also feature Surendra Pal as Chandragupta Maurya, Manoj Kolhatkar as Chanakya, Aarush Shrivastava as Sushim, Dinesh Mehta as Subhandhu, Ankit Bhatia as Bhadrak, Shalini Chandran as Dharma, Leena Balodi as Salukkhavati, Manish Khanna as Padmanabhan, and Harsh Vashisht as Kaurwaki’s uncle.

Pracchand Ashok: Rakshanda Khan and Chetan Hansraj come together to play key roles in this epic saga

Chetan Hansraj is all set to shine in the role of Bindusar, the heir of Chandragupta Maurya and Ashok's father. He is a towering figure with regal authority and sharp intellect. Renowned for his diplomatic prowess and military genius, he leads the empire to unparalleled heights, but is riddled with familial tensions, especially with his sons vying for the throne. Speaking about his role, Chetan Hansraj, said, “Portraying Bindusar involves more than merely adopting the persona of a historical figure, it’s about bringing to life an enigmatic ruler whose influence resonates through centuries. He was known as the slayer of enemies, and he wielded authority while navigating the complexities of his kingdom's inner workings and familial tensions. Stepping into his shoes is an opportunity to live and present history as we know it. I’m thrilled about depicting the human intricacies behind the regal façade as he strove for the dynasty’s grandeur. There’s a certain responsibility in portraying such a renowned character, and I’m committed to honouring his legacy with every step of this journey. I hope to captivate the audience as Bindusar and offer a portrayal that pays homage to his glory.”

Meanwhile, Rakshanda Khan will be seen as Chandragupta Maurya's wife Helena, who hails from Greece, and is Ashok’s grandmother. She is a captivating and influential figure in the Mauryan Empire. Her intellect bridges cultures, infusing Greek customs into Indian life, and enriching the empire. Elaborating on her role, Rakshanda Khan shared, “Playing Helena is an incredible chance to embody a strong and influential character in a male-dominated world. This is my first time doing historical drama and I am excited to portray the character that has existed in a different era and people actually do know her from the past. Her intelligence and strategic mind earned her respect in Chandragupta Maurya's court, shaping crucial decisions and leaving a lasting impact on the kingdom. While I've essayed a lot of grey character roles, breathing life into Helena is an exciting challenge for me. I'm excited for my fans to see me as Helena on screen as it is also magical experience for me, and I hope they embrace me in this role.”

Ready to premiere soon, the historical romance traces the journey of Samrat Ashok and Princess Kaurwaki, two individuals who are as different as day and night. Kaurwaki seeks a compassionate companion, who is devoted to family, while Ashok, is driven by conquest and thirst for power. Despite their contrasting ideologies, fate weaves a love story that changes history forever. Pracchand Ashok is expected to air soon on Colors channel.

