While speculation about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana continues to swirl, one rumor has been officially laid to rest: Bobby Deol will not be joining the cast.

Recent reports speculating on Bobby Deol's involvement in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious Ramayana adaptation have been refuted by his team. While earlier rumors suggested Bobby was being considered for the role of Kumbhakarna, ETimes confirmed with his team that no such discussions have taken place.

Bobby Deol NOT cast in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, confirms actor’s team

The clarification comes amid a flurry of casting updates for the project, which is set to be a large-scale production with an expansive budget, intricate VFX, and thrilling action sequences. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi have already been confirmed for lead roles, while Yash is said to play a pivotal part in the second half of the two-part saga.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Lara Dutta is another name prominently linked to the film, with reports indicating she is on board to portray Princess Kaikeyi, King Dashrath's third consort and mother of Prince Bharat. Her character is expected to play a significant role in the first part, alongside Ranbir's character.

The report also suggests that Sunny Deol's involvement is still in the preliminary stages. The veteran actor is reportedly in talks for the coveted role of Lord Hanuman, a potential career-defining performance similar to the one the late Dara Singh delivered in the mythological epic.

Adding to the intrigue, a source informed the portal that both Sunny and Bobby might appear in special roles during the first part of Ramayana before joining the main cast for the second instalment. Their official casting in any capacity, however, remains unconfirmed.

According to the report, the filming of the first part is anticipated to begin soon, with Ranbir leading the charge. Lara is expected to join the team in approximately two months, while Yash's grander role will unfold primarily in the second film. As for the release date, fans can anticipate witnessing this epic production grace the big screen sometime in the latter half of 2025.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor to kick off Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana in March 2024: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.