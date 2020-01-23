After his fall-out with Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar, the Tiger franchise is rumoured to have fallen into the hands of Salman Khan’s current favourite filmmaker Prabhu Dheva. It is to be noted that Prabhu Dheva is doing two back-to-back films with Salman.

After Dabangg 3 they have already moved on to Radhe which is the unofficial sequel to Wanted, the film Prabhu Dheva directed for Salman in 2008. We now hear that Salman has offered the next film in the Tiger series after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai to Prabhu Dheva.

Prabhu Dheva says it’s too early to talk about any other project right now.

Also Read: Salman Khan and Prabhu Dheva are working on a different cop look for Radhe