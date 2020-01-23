Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.01.2020 | 12:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Prabhu Dheva to direct the next Ek Tha Tiger film for Salman Khan?

BySubhash K. Jha

After his fall-out with Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar, the Tiger franchise is rumoured to have fallen into the hands of Salman Khan’s current favourite filmmaker Prabhu Dheva. It is to be noted that Prabhu Dheva is doing two back-to-back films with Salman.

Prabhu Dheva to direct the next Ek That Tiger film for Salman Khan

After Dabangg 3 they have already moved on to Radhe which is the unofficial sequel to Wanted, the film Prabhu Dheva directed for Salman in 2008. We now hear that Salman has offered the next film in the Tiger series after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai to Prabhu Dheva.

Prabhu Dheva says it’s too early to talk about any other project right now.

Also Read: Salman Khan and Prabhu Dheva are working on a different cop look for Radhe

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office Prediction - The Varun Dhawan -…

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana holds…

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar signs his next for 120…

RADHE's second last schedule BEGINS; Salman…

Sooraj Barjatya reveals that Salman Khan has…

Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli speaks up on…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification