Telugu superstar Prabhas was all set to release his next film, his first full-fledged love story entitled Jaan on Makar Sankrati in January 2021.But now with the US schedule of the film cut short by the Corona pandemic, it seems impossible to meet the release deadline.

This setback in schedule would impact Prabhas’ next Hindi-Telugu film which he has signed up to do with director Nag Ashwin. This film was supposed to begin shooting in late 2020.

But now that seems unlikely. Says a source clear to the development, “Prabhas will first finish shooting Jaan and then move on to Nag Ashwin’s film. There is a long incomplete schedule of Jaan to be finished in the US before Prabhas moves on to his next. The location of the US schedule can’t be shifted for reasons of continuity. As things stand at the moment Jaan will now release towards the middle of 2021 and Nag Ashwin’s film in 2020.”

The source debunks stories of editing work having commenced for Jaan. “What editing and where? Prabhas is not Salman Khan to edit his own films.”

Also Read: Team of Prabhas20 plan of completing post production work during lockdown