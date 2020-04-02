Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.04.2020 | 12:39 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Prabhas’s Jaan won’t make it for Sankrati

BySubhash K. Jha

Telugu superstar Prabhas was all set to release his next film, his first full-fledged love story entitled Jaan on Makar Sankrati in January 2021.But now with the US schedule of the film cut short by the Corona pandemic, it seems impossible to meet the release deadline.

Prabhas’s Jaan won’t make it for Sankrati

This setback in schedule would impact Prabhas’ next Hindi-Telugu film which he has signed up to do with director Nag Ashwin. This film was supposed to begin shooting in late 2020.

But now that seems unlikely. Says a source clear to the development, “Prabhas will first finish shooting Jaan and then move on to Nag Ashwin’s film. There is a long incomplete schedule of Jaan to be finished in the US before Prabhas moves on to his next. The location of the US schedule can’t be shifted for reasons of continuity. As things stand at the moment Jaan will now release towards the middle of 2021 and Nag Ashwin’s film in 2020.”

The source debunks stories of editing work having commenced for Jaan. “What editing and where? Prabhas is not Salman Khan to edit his own films.”

Also Read: Team of Prabhas20 plan of completing post production work during lockdown

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Mrunal Thakur says she played the role of a…

Kangana Ranaut donates Rs. 25 lakh to…

Owing to the lockdown, Pankaj Tripathi…

Yash Raj Films show their support towards…

This is what Suniel Shetty thinks about a…

Rohit Shetty donates Rs. 51 lakhs towards…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification