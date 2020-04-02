Doordarshan recently took their viewers down the memory lane when they decided to re-telecast some of their classic shows from the 90s including Ramayan, Mahabharat and Byomkesh Bakshi. Rajit Kapur played Byomkesh Bakshi in the 1993 series.

Talking to a daily, Rajit Kapur speaking about the re-run of the show said that it has been airing every three years but now more audience especially the next generation will watch it. He said that people who watched it 20 years ago are now showing it to their children.

Talking about his early memories associated with the show, he said that it was like shooting for a film and that it was because of Byomkesh Bakshi that he got recognised. He said that even to date people recognise him as Byomkesh even if they do not remember his name.

Rajit Kapur further said that more than two decades ago, shooting for television shows was not hectic and strenuous. He said that they would start rolling at nine o'clock in the morning and would pack up by 6.30 pm unless there was a late-night shift. He said that they would work regularly without a break, but it was not like the killing 12-15 hours of shoot like it is today.

