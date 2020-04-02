Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.04.2020 | 11:06 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Rajit Kapur says the 1993 show Byomkesh Bakshi got him recognition 

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Doordarshan recently took their viewers down the memory lane when they decided to re-telecast some of their classic shows from the 90s including Ramayan, Mahabharat and Byomkesh Bakshi. Rajit Kapur played Byomkesh Bakshi in the 1993 series. 

Rajit Kapur says the 1993 show Byomkesh Bakshi got him recognition 

Talking to a daily, Rajit Kapur speaking about the re-run of the show said that it has been airing every three years but now more audience especially the next generation will watch it. He said that people who watched it 20 years ago are now showing it to their children. 

Talking about his early memories associated with the show, he said that it was like shooting for a film and that it was because of Byomkesh Bakshi that he got recognised. He said that even to date people recognise him as Byomkesh even if they do not remember his name. 

Rajit Kapur further said that more than two decades ago, shooting for television shows was not hectic and strenuous. He said that they would start rolling at nine o'clock in the morning and would pack up by 6.30 pm unless there was a late-night shift.  He said that they would work regularly without a break, but it was not like the killing 12-15 hours of shoot like it is today. 

Also Read: After Ramayan, Doordarshan announces the comeback of three more shows including Shah Rukh Khan’s Circus

Tags : , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Mrunal Thakur says she played the role of a…

Kangana Ranaut donates Rs. 25 lakh to…

Owing to the lockdown, Pankaj Tripathi…

Yash Raj Films show their support towards…

This is what Suniel Shetty thinks about a…

Rohit Shetty donates Rs. 51 lakhs towards…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification