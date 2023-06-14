Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is all set to release on June 16.

In a major development for cinema enthusiasts in Telangana, the government has given the green light for special early morning shows. The news comes ahead of the highly anticipated release of the magnum opus, Adipurush, which is set to hit theatres on June 16, 2023.

Prabhas starrer Adipurush to feature early morning shows in Telangana starting at 4 AM

Advance booking for Adipurush opened on Sunday, and fans displayed an incredible surge in enthusiasm as they eagerly secured their seats for this grand spectacle. The film, directed by Om Raut, has been creating a buzz and generating heightened anticipation with each passing day.

Cities like Hyderabad, Kolkata, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Pune, Aurangabad, and Haryana have already indicated a high possibility of Adipurush running house full for multiple shows. Responding to the growing demand, the Telangana government issued an order allowing special shows to begin at 4 am.

Adipurush is an Indian epic mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The movie has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages, catering to a wide range of audiences. The stellar cast of Adipurush includes Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan.

Produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, and Pramod-Vamsi of UV Creations, Adipurush is poised to captivate audiences worldwide. The film's release is anticipated to be a grand affair, with the inclusion of the special 4 am shows in Telangana.

As the countdown to June 16 continues, fans eagerly await the epic cinematic experience that Adipurush promises to deliver. The introduction of early morning shows provides an exciting opportunity for cinema lovers to witness the grandeur and magnificence of this highly awaited film.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon says no one could have played Raghav apart from Prabhas in Adipurush: “He has very expressive eyes and a calm demeanour”

More Pages: Adipurush Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.