Ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has been making headlines of course for his Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, and for his initiative to launch new talents under the Newcomers Initiative. While the audience is eagerly awaiting the release of Dunki, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Hirani who is also looking to make his OTT debut with a web-series has been making rapid progress. In fact, a well-placed industry source reveals that the maverick filmmaker has already completed shooting for the project.

EXCLUSIVE: Rajkumar Hirani wraps work on his OTT debut; to release the web series post Dunki

Revealing details about Hirani’s OTT debut series the source informs Bollywood Hungama, “The show is being produced by Hirani’s company itself, Rajkumar Hirani Films Pvt Ltd and he is listed as the show runner. Though currently Hirani is keeping details of the series under wraps he has completed work on the project.” Ask the source for release details and he continues, “Right now there is no clarity on which streaming service the show will air on, but it is confirmed that he will release it after the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki hits screens in December this year.”

Interestingly, back in 2019 after Hirani and Chopra parted ways, the filmmaker was approached to helm multiple projects. Around the same it the grapevine was buzzing with reports of Rajkumar Hirani planning on making his OTT debut.

