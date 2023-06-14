The Great Indian Rescue is based on the real-life heroics of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, the former additional chief mining officer

The Akshay Kumar starrer The Great Indian Rescue finally has a release date. The movie, which was earlier titled Capsule Gill, is all set to hit the theatres on October 5 this year, as per the latest update by the makers. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani and Ajay Kapoor while it is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

Akshay Kumar starrer The Great Indian Rescue to release on October 5

The Great Indian Rescue is based on the real incident surrounding the late Jaswant Singh Gill, the former additional chief mining officer, who saved the lives of 65 people trapped in a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in West Bengal in 1989. The makers have shot the movie in Yorkshire last year. The film will see Akshay play the character of Gill while it also stars Parineeti Chopra in a pivotal role.

By choosing October 5 as the release date, the makers have ensured that The Great Indian Rescue will get a solo release, at least till now, as no other Bollywood movie is slated to release on that day. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal will be releasing a day later on October 6 but that film will be coming directly on OTT.

Tinu Suresh Desai’s last film Rustom (2016) also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

