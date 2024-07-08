Rumored to star Korean actor Ma Dong-seok as the villain, the film's cast and pan-Asian approach excite fans.

Actor Prabhas is gearing up for his highly anticipated next film, Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. While details surrounding the project remain under wraps, recent reports have sent fans into a frenzy with the possibility of a global collaboration.

Prabhas’ Spirit to cast The Outlaws fame Ma Dong-seok as villain: Reports

Spirit Makers Rope In Ma Dong-seok as Villain?

According to rumors circulating online, the Spirit team is aiming for a pan-Asian reach by incorporating Korean elements. This includes casting a Korean actor as the villain and bringing in Korean stunt choreographers. The name doing the rounds for the antagonist's role is Ma Dong-seok, a Korean-American actor known for his powerful performances in films like Train to Busan and The Outlaws.

Fans Excited About Prabhas vs. Ma Dong-seok

While official confirmation is pending, the prospect of Prabhas facing off against Ma Dong-seok has ignited excitement among fans. Ma Dong-seok's impressive filmography, showcasing his versatility in both action and dramatic roles, fuels the anticipation for a potentially epic on-screen rivalry.

Prabhas' 25th Film: A Hard-Hitting Cop Story

Spirit marks Prabhas' 25th film and promises to showcase him in a hard-hitting role as a sincere cop. The makers will, reportedly, reveal the first look on Prabhas' birthday, October 23, 2024.

Produced by T-Series and Sandeep Vanga on a grand scale, Spirit is expected to be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean, reflecting its ambitions of captivating audiences across Asia.

Currently, Prabhas is making headlines for his latest release, Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. The film will also have a sequel, reportedly, to be released in 2025.

