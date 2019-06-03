Post Tashkent Files, Vivek Agnihotri’s next to be based on Kashmiri Pandits

Vivek Agnihotri’s latest directorial venture The Tashkent Files has been doing moderately well at the box office. While the film has continued to draw in the audience, the director isn’t sitting calm. In fact, we hear that Agnihotri is all set to commence his next venture that will be based on Kashmiri Pandits. Talking about the same Vivek stated that post the success of The Tashkent Files, he felt confident to take on a sensitive issue, and the story of Kashmiri Pandit refugees has always been something he wanted to explore.

Talking about the same, Vivek said, “Since a very long time, I have been wanting to make a film on the Kashmir issue and after the success of The Tashkent files, I have got the confidence that I am matured enough to handle a sensitive subject like this. Kashmiri Pandits Exodus from 1991 is the biggest human tragedy, the biggest Ethnic cleansing, mass exodus of a community with violence. Kashmiri Pandits are homeless in their own country. This is the 7th exodus of Kashmiri pundits from Kashmir – their home. Since the WW2 there hasn’t been such a violent and barbaric ethnic cleansing anywhere in the world. This is India’s holocaust where at midnight the minorities (Hindus) were asked to leave the valley and they were specifically asked to leave behind all their property and women. Children were killed with AK47, women were raped, men were cut with a wood cutting saw. Houses were burnt. India’s most secular region was converted into an Islamic Region controlled with Sharia law. My film is about the sinister politics behind it. Everyone is responsible for such a tragedy. My film is about that.”

The film will be an honest investigation into one of the biggest human tragedies and will have an ensemble cast, the shoot will start in the next 6 months.

Talking about the research for the film, Vivek said, “We had been researching for the last 1 year and now we are planning to form a ‘Project KP Commission’ where we will record first-hand testimonials of the victims and also the perpetrators. This will be first of its kind effort in this issue anywhere in the world. I want a fair and unbiased investigation so that we can correct the prejudiced narrative.”

