CONFIRMED: This is when Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi is releasing

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra will be reuniting on screen after Hasee Toh Phasee with Jabariya Jodi. The duo’s performances were loved by the audiences and critics alike. Sidharth Malhotra even took to his Instagram stories to share the best bits from the sets without revealing too much, of course. While we were all aware that Jabariya Jodi will be releasing in August, we didn’t have the confirmed date.

The official release of the film is finally confirmed! This Sidharth and Parineeti starrer will hit the silver screens on August 2, this year. Directed by Prashant Singh, it is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Shaailesh R Singh. The fans are thrilled to have these two come back on screen again and honestly, we can’t wait for it. Sidharth had even highlighted his hair for the role and we’re expecting to see these two in a completely new avatar that is surely going to blow our minds. The story has a quirky twist in it where the eligible bachelors are kidnapped and married off in North India.

Apart from this, Sidharth Malhotra has started shooting for Vikram Batra biopic, titled Shershaah and has recently wrapped up the shoot for Marjaavaan.

