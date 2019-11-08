Bollywood Hungama

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It won’t be that easy for Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions to offload any and everything on the OTT platform any longer. After the vicious flak Netflix has faced for premiere-streaming Karan Johar’s Drive, there is reliable talk of stricter quality control on the content to be bought by Netflix for the Indian market.

“Just because you are a popular filmmaker you can’t be trusted to provide quality content. Netflix and Amazon have international standards to maintain,” says the source.

Apparently Netflix included Drive in the package deal with Karan Johar “in good faith”. “They never expected they’d be let-down like this. From now on the rules will change. Big names won’t be let through the check post without being frisked,” says the source.

