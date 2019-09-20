Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.09.2019 | 11:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Prassthanam War Dream Girl Chhichhore The Sky Is Pink Housefull 4
follow us on

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive to release as a Netflix movie

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Netflix, on Friday, announced that Dharma Productions’ Drive will premiere as a Netflix Film exclusively on the service around the world. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the action-thriller heist film is Netflix’s first original film with Dharma Productions. The fast-paced film, high on action, stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vibha Chhibber, Sapna Pabbi and Vikramjeet Virk. The film’s edgy car chases, interspersed with high octane music, make Drive a thorough entertainer.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive to release as a Netflix movie

Srishti Behl Arya, Director – International Original Film, India, Netflix, said, “At Netflix, we want to be a home for films across genres that delight our viewers in India and around the world. As we rapidly build our diverse film catalogue, we are excited to work on our first-ever film with Dharma Productions and bring Drive to Netflix. It is a complete entertainer led by a brilliantly talented cast and crew and is filled with foot tapping music and pulse-pounding action and drama. We can’t wait for our members globally to enjoy it.”

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive to release as a Netflix movie

Karan Johar, Dharma Productions, said, “Our vision for Drive was to make a film that elevates the genre of action-heist films. With nail-biting chases and action sequences, fronted by a spectacular cast, Drive combines the best of Bollywood storytelling with international production quality. I’m thrilled to partner Netflix once again in bringing this incredibly fun film to millions of fans of the action genre around the world.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput – Jacqueline Fernandez starrer DRIVE postponed once again

More Pages: Drive Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

BO update: New releases start slow at 10%

Chhichhore Box Office Collections -…

Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala to release a week…

Box Office: Chhichhore Day 14 in overseas

John Abraham is willing to give his right…

Chhichhore Box Office Collections - Sajid…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification