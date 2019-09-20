Netflix, on Friday, announced that Dharma Productions’ Drive will premiere as a Netflix Film exclusively on the service around the world. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the action-thriller heist film is Netflix’s first original film with Dharma Productions. The fast-paced film, high on action, stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vibha Chhibber, Sapna Pabbi and Vikramjeet Virk. The film’s edgy car chases, interspersed with high octane music, make Drive a thorough entertainer.

Srishti Behl Arya, Director – International Original Film, India, Netflix, said, “At Netflix, we want to be a home for films across genres that delight our viewers in India and around the world. As we rapidly build our diverse film catalogue, we are excited to work on our first-ever film with Dharma Productions and bring Drive to Netflix. It is a complete entertainer led by a brilliantly talented cast and crew and is filled with foot tapping music and pulse-pounding action and drama. We can’t wait for our members globally to enjoy it.”

Karan Johar, Dharma Productions, said, “Our vision for Drive was to make a film that elevates the genre of action-heist films. With nail-biting chases and action sequences, fronted by a spectacular cast, Drive combines the best of Bollywood storytelling with international production quality. I’m thrilled to partner Netflix once again in bringing this incredibly fun film to millions of fans of the action genre around the world.”

More Pages: Drive Box Office Collection