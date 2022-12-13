Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has finally got some relief from the Supreme Court in the pornography case. Along with Raj Kundra, the Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to models Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey and Umesh Kamat in the case of making obscene material and releasing it on the OTT platform. Simultaneously, the court has also asked all the accused to cooperate in the investigation, if required.

Pornography case: SC grants anticipatory bail to Raj Kundra, Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra

Last month, the Maharashtra Cyber ​​Police had filed a charge sheet against Raj Kundra, Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey in the pornography case. The chargesheet claimed that Raj Kundra shot pornographic films in five-star hotels located around Mumbai and then sold them to OTT platforms. The charge sheet also stated that Raj Kundra had done this deal in crores. It was said that Raj had shot these films with Poonam and Sherlyn.

After the charge sheet was filed against Raj Kundra, the statement from his lawyer came to the fore. The lawyer had said that he came to know about this from the media only and he would take a copy of the charge sheet after appearing in court as per the law. Not only this, the lawyer said that his client has nothing to do with the allegations being made in the media reports and the FIR.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra was arrested in July last year for making and uploading obscene films on a mobile application. After this, he was in jail and got bail after about two months. On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty remained tight-lipped throughout the matter.

