Pooja Hegde shares her admiration for Bhaijaan co-star Salman Khan, calls him frank and honest

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Pooja Hegde is very happy to star opposite superstar Salman Khan in Bhaijaan and shared her admiration towards him. She said that he is a genuine person who never shies away from speaking his heart out. If he loves a person he will shower them with love and if he doesn't then he will not. Pooja likes this quality of Salman and appreciates his frankness and honesty.

The actress wants to show her side and identity in Bollywood to audiences through Bhaijaan and it is making her nervous owing to connecting with different audiences. Pooja feels that she will get to learn a lot of things from Salman Khan which will only add magic to her acting skills. She feels acting with big stars not only enhances her acting but also gives depth to her character. Bhaijaan was first titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and was later changed to the former name.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma, Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam with Prabhas and Beast directed by Nelson Dilipkumar alongside Vijay.

Also ReadPooja Hegde is addicted to Clash of Clans and this Instagram photo is proof enough!

More Pages: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

