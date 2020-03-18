Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.03.2020 | 11:26 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Baaghi 3, Angrezi Medium will be re-released

BySubhash K. Jha

Plans are afoot to re-release Baaghi 3 and Angrezi Medium, the two films most severely hit by the Corona virus. Baaghi 3, the third part of a highly successful franchise, was released against all odds on March 6, and had a reasonably successful opening week in spite of the viral threat. But in the second week when the viral threat escalated Baaghi 3 slumped.

Baaghi 3, Angrezi Medium will be re-released

As for Angrezi Medium, released on March 13, the film sank without a trace. While the producer Dinesh Vijan of Angrezi Medium has already announced his intentions to re-release film as soon as the situation regarding the viral epidemic normalizes, the situation regarding Baaghi 3’s re-release in tricky.

“While director Ahmed Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala are all for it, their co-producer Fox-Star may not be in agreement with them regarding the re-release as it would entail huge amounts of more marketing and publicity,” says a source in the know.
Says director Ahmed Khan, “We made a mistake releasing Baaghi 3 in spite of the virus threat. Now I have left it entirely to my producers Sajid Bhai (Nadiadwala) and Fox-Star. I am okay with whatever they decide.”

Also Read: Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff visited a theatre to surprise his fans

More Pages: Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection , Baaghi 3 Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Producers Guild of India sets up a relief…

Radhika Madan feels actors do not give…

"I urge film fraternity to stay home and…

After a production house registers the title…

Coronavirus scare: Filmmakers and producers…

Coronavirus scare: Karan Johar led Dharma…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification