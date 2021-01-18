A man filed a case against actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar for allegedly slapping and verbally abusing him after his car hit the latter's car from behind on Pune-Solapur highway near Yawat town on Friday night.

The non-cognisable offence was registered on Saturday at Yawat police station under Pune rural jurisdiction. The complaint has been filed by a man named Kailas Satpute.

The complainant alleged that his vehicle hit Manjrekar's vehicle after the filmmaker applied sudden brakes. Manjrekar stepped out of the car and both had an argument following which the filmmaker allegedly slapped and abused the driver. Manjreakr has been booked under the Indian Penal Code section 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (Intentional insult). The actor claimed that the complainant was under the influence of alcohol while driving the car.

Talking to a daily about the charges against him, Manjrekar said that the driver didn't even bother to get out of the car to apologise. He also said that the person filed a complaint on Saturday and not on the same night as he was drunk at that time.

