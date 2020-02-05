On Tuesday, a Public Interest Litigation was filed at the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, demanding a stay on the release of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara, a film that revolves around the exodus of the Kashmiti Pandits from the valley. The official handle of his production house, on Twitter, announced that they learned about the PIL from media sources and their legal counsel will be handling the matter.

"We have just learnt from media sources that a petition has been filed in the Hon. J&K HC against the release of #Shikara . We have no other information about the matter. Our counsel #HarishSalve will take appropriate steps as may be required," the tweet reads.

Reportedly, petitioners Iftikhar Misgar, Majid Hyderi and Irfan Hafiz Lone demanded a stay on the film, asking the makers to delete a few scenes that allegedly present the Muslims of the valley in a bad light.

Shikara, introducing newcomers Aadil Khan and Sadia in lead roles, releases on February 7, 2020.

