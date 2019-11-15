Ayushmann Khurrana definitely is the man with the golden touch at the box office. With Bala, he has delivered seven back-to-back hits, a feat not many can boast of. His box office run definitely makes him one of the most bankable stars in the industry today.

Ayushmann has definitely chosen the best scripts that Bollywood is making today. He says, “It feels amazing that my films are being loved by audiences across the country. As an entertainer, I have had to strive very hard to stick to my beliefs of what makes for good content and this result is a huge validation that my choices are a perfect match to what audiences want to see in theatres.”

Ayushmann says, as an artist, he wants to do the best films being made in the industry. He says, “I have a lot of hunger to do the best films. It is something that drives me, motivates me to seek out good, new, disruptive cinema and better myself as an actor. They say you learn a lot through your successes and this current phase has told me that I should always push the content envelope and pick and back edgy stories because somehow my brand of cinema has become synonymous with something that’s a little left of center.”

The versatile star doesn’t let the pressure of success tire him down because the audience has accepted him in a genre that only he can excel in. He says, “It’s a great zone for me to occupy because it gives me the freedom to express myself as an artist without the pressure of playing safe to deliver success. If today, people equate my kind of cinema to good cinema, that’s all that matters to me..”

Ayushmann feels he has been entrusted with the huge responsibility to deliver good cinema to audiences. He adds, “I believe this box office run is a responsibility given to me to do better work and provide better entertainment to the people of my country.”

