Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.11.2019 | 9:42 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer preponed, first look revealed

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s next Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has already created a lot of buzz with its fantastic cast announcement video. The animated video introducing Ayushmann Khurrana and Jeetendra Kumar as love interests had already gone viral.

Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan - Ayushmann Khurrana starrer preponed, first look revealed

Jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, the film has got a new release date. Instead of the earlier March date, the film will hit the theatres on February 21! The makers announced the new release date with an intriguing first look of Ayushmann Khurrana.

Talking about the same, producer Aanand L Rai says, “It’s a complete family film and we want to meet the audience soon. We have now decided to release the film in the month of February, which is also the month of love.

Adding to that, producer Bhushan Kumar says, “we are interchanging both the release dates of our films – Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Anurag Basu’s next. Aanandji and Anurag both have been very supportive with the change. both our films are interesting and cater to families across all ages. We are ready to give our audiences a complete adventurous ride with both these films.

The film’s cast is the most happening and anticipated one, with prolific actors such as Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Maanvi Gagroo also playing vital characters. The film, which carries the franchise to the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan forward, is helmed by Hitesh Kewalya.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana’s son makes the cutest sketch of his father

More Pages: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Bala Box Office Collections: The Ayushmann…

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Tabu joins Kartik Aaryan…

Box Office: Bala Day 7 in overseas

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl is all…

Bala Box Office Collections: The Ayushmann…

Box Office: Bala Day 6 in overseas

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification