Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s next Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has already created a lot of buzz with its fantastic cast announcement video. The animated video introducing Ayushmann Khurrana and Jeetendra Kumar as love interests had already gone viral.

Jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, the film has got a new release date. Instead of the earlier March date, the film will hit the theatres on February 21! The makers announced the new release date with an intriguing first look of Ayushmann Khurrana.

Talking about the same, producer Aanand L Rai says, “It’s a complete family film and we want to meet the audience soon. We have now decided to release the film in the month of February, which is also the month of love.

Adding to that, producer Bhushan Kumar says, “we are interchanging both the release dates of our films – Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Anurag Basu’s next. Aanandji and Anurag both have been very supportive with the change. both our films are interesting and cater to families across all ages. We are ready to give our audiences a complete adventurous ride with both these films.

The film’s cast is the most happening and anticipated one, with prolific actors such as Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Maanvi Gagroo also playing vital characters. The film, which carries the franchise to the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan forward, is helmed by Hitesh Kewalya.

