Anushka Sharma has made her own high street fashion label NUSH into a super-successful business venture. The brand has become an incredible success story given its popularity with the young women of the country, season after season. Anushka now has ambitious plans for her next season’s line as she wants to put an extremely popular Indian comic character called Chacha Chaudhary, the genius detective, on the global map!

Anushka says, “I used to read Chacha Chaudhary throughout my school days. I remember getting lost in the world of the Chacha and his partner Sabu, who used to solve such interesting cases, every single day. I want to bring back the cult nostalgia of the 90s and present it in the most pop culture way through fashion. Before there was computer, there was our Indian detective Chacha Chaudhary whose brain was sharper than a needle and faster than a computer! I want this collection to relive his genius. Homegrown comics and such heroes were an essential part of any child’s growing up years in India in the 90s and we want to present this to the world and relive the coolness of the era gone by. After Suppandi, I am very happy to welcome Chacha Chaudhary into the Nush family.”

Anushka’s Suppandi (a supremely popular comic book character) line was a runaway success as it was sold out the moment it dropped. Anushka’s clothing line seems to be dedicating itself to promote and bring awareness to the Indian pop culture worldwide.

“NUSH is an Indian clothing brand with inherently an Indian heart. For the upcoming Fall Winter collection, Anushka wants to popularise the super popular comic book character Chacha Chaudhary with the current generation. She wants young people to read and discover this iconic detective and make him popular again in today’s day and age. It is an incredible effort to popularise Indianness among youth in India. The collection is sure to bring back fond childhood memories and also become a super cool clothing line for the youth to sport,” says a source close to the development.

The Chacha Chaudhary line of Nush’s clothing is set to release today (15th November).