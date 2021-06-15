Popular television actor Pearl V Puri was sent to judicial custody by the Vasai Court over a week ago in connection with a rape case of a minor. He was arrested on June 4 by the Waliv police on allegations of raping a minor at a film set in Vasai in 2019. The actor was charged under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act. Now, he has been granted bail by a sessions court in Vasai.

Pearl had applied for bail on June 7 and the hearing was scheduled for June 15. The court granted him bail today and he will be stepping out of jail after 11 days. After Pearl’s arrest, many influential people from the industry including Divya Khosla Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma among others have come in support of the actor.

After his arrest, Vasai DCP Sanjay Kumar Patil who is handling the case had held a press conference and said that the accusations against Pearl are not baseless and that they have proof. During the press conference, Patil was asked about Ekta Kapoor claiming that the accusations are false. “No, the accusations are not false. His name has come up in the investigation. There is evidence against him. That is why the police has arrested him. The truth will be decided in the trial,” he said.

The officer also revealed that it was the victim’s father who filed a complaint and that the said incident happened on the sets of the show that was being shot in Naigaon in 2019. The victim’s mother also worked on the same show.

ALSO READ: Pearl V Puri case: ‘Victim identified accused, medical examination confirmed molestation,’ states minor’s father’s lawyer

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.