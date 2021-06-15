The second wave of Covid-19 has ebbed considerably in almost all parts of the country. Since the beginning of June, most states have begun the process of unlocking. Maharashtra, where the hub of the film industry is located, has gone for a level-based method of easing restrictions. Cities and districts that fall in Level 1 and Level 2 have been permitted to allow cinemas to reopen. Mumbai comes in Level 2 but due to its high population, it has been kept in the Level 3 category. But it is expected to soon get upgraded to Level 2. Even other major cities and states are soon expected to announce that cinema halls will be allowed to resume operations.

As a result, once again, the industry is looking forward to releasing its films in cinemas. Earlier in the day, fans and trade got a pleasant surprise when Akshay Kumar announced that he’s releasing his much-awaited film Bellbottom in cinemas, on July 27. Meanwhile, Hollywood films will storm into cinemas earlier. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the horror film, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, will release on July 2, if all goes well.

A source says, “The situation in the West has improved significantly. A lot of films have been released there for a couple of months. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It released in most markets on June 4. It couldn’t release on the same day in India but now that cinemas in many places are expected to open in the days to come, Warner Bros has decided to take the plunge. It plans to release The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It on July 2. An official announcement will soon take place after which the team will begin the promotions.”

The source adds, “The plan is that even if 5-6 states are open, Warner Bros would like to go ahead with the release. If that doesn’t happen, it might be postponed to July 9. But as of now, the team of Warner Bros is seriously looking at releasing The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It on July 2, 2021.”

A trade expert says, “The earlier part of the franchise, The Conjuring 2, was a surprise success in 2016. It collected nearly Rs. 62 crore. Also, horror films are best enjoyed on the big screen. So The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It can have a great run in cinemas, even though it's releasing a bit late in India. Also, exhibitors will be motivated to open if makers of exciting films like The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Bellbottom announce their release dates and make it clear that they want to come to cinemas. It's heartening that the market will be revived sooner than expected.”

