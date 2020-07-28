Bollywood Hungama

Patna abuzz with Rhea Chakraborty’s impending arrest; here are the details from the FIR

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

With the late and immeasurably missed Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K K Singh filing a detailed FIR against his former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty the case has taken a sharp swerve away from the profusion of conspiracy theories which were swarming the social-media platform.

Besides Rhea, the FIR names five others including Rhea’s parents and brother. In the detailed FIR, of which I have a copy, Sushant’s father makes extremely grave allegations against Rhea and her family under IPC sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420,306.

Apart from direct and damning charges of misappropriating Sushant’s money and arbitrarily transferring crores of rupees from his account into unknown accounts, Sushant’s father has also alleged that Rhea and her family wouldn’t allow him to speak to his son, that whenever he called her family would stand in the way of his communication with his son.

Sushant’s father reveals that Sushant wanted to practice organic farming in Coorg with his friend Mahesh. But when Rhea came to know this she threw a fit and threatened to expose his health condition to the media.

On Sushant mental health, Sushant father implies that Rhea was responsible for his son’s condition. He also implies in the FIR that Rhea was in cahoots with the doctors whom she had chosen for his treatment.

With news of Sushant’s 74-year old father finally speaking up in the matter of his son’s death, the people of the city want Rhea’s immediate arrest and thorough investigations into Rhea and her family’s alleged complicity in Sushant’s death.

By the looks of it Rhea might face a tough legal battle ahead.

