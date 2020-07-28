Bollywood Hungama

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father files police complaint against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has filed a complaint against actress Rhea Chakraborty in Patna. Reportedly, the father has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty took money from his son and instigated him to take the drastic step.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father files police complaint against Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput was dating Rhea Chakraborty before he died by suicide on June 14. Ever since the Mumbai Police has been investigating the case. Reportedly, the Patna police have met with DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) of the Mumbai investigating team.

Sushant's father, however, had not registered a complaint to the Mumbai police when he was questioned by them in June. Back then Mr Singh had said that he has nothing against anyone.

