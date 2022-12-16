Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his first release in five years in theatres. The actor will don the role of a spy in Pathaan. But, even before the release of its full-fledged trailer, it is mired in controversies. The first song ‘Besharam Rang’ remains in headlines and has witnessed polarizing responses on the choices of clothes of Deepika Padukone. The song is picturised on the beaches of Spain where the actress is dressed in swimsuits. While netizens have called out misogynistic reactions to the choices of outfits a woman should or should not wear, certain sections are calling out for a “boycott” of the film. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal demanded that the movie should be boycotted and banned.

Pathaan: Vishva Hindu Parishad spokesperson calls for ban on Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone for objectionable costumes and bold scenes in ‘Besharam Rang’

He slammed the costumes of Deepika Padukone in ‘Besharam Rang’. Bansal took to Twitter and wrote, “Can a Pathan who believes in Islam film such scenes with a woman with Muslim symbols!! There is a limit to the absurdity of love jihadis!!"

He also shared a video and said, “Calling saffron shameless, what a bold scene to show a Hindu woman wearing a saffron dress and becoming a puppet of Islamic Jihadis? There is a limit to treason too! Hindu society will no longer be able to tolerate these brothers and tukde tukde gang who tarnish Bollywood by defaming it."

A mahant of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Raju Das called for people to set fire to the theatres that screen the movie. He also said that this has insulted religious sentiments. This comes after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra raised issues against objectionable costumes in ‘Besharam Rang’ and Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam said that the film that insults Hindutva will not be tolerated.

A day ago, Shah Rukh Khan was at 28th Kolkata International Film Festival inaugural where he addressed the hate bandwagon. The actor said, “The collective narrative of our times is shaped by social media. Contrary to the belief that social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now.”

SRK continued by saying, “Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self. I read somewhere that negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative, making it divisive and destructive.”

He added, “We haven't been able to meet for a while, but the world is becoming normal now. We are all happy and I am the happiest. And I have no qualms in saying, that no matter what the world does, me and you, and all positive people in the world are alive.”

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The film is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

