Last Updated 24.02.2022 | 11:26 AM IST

Park Seo Joon tests positive for COVID-19; under quarantine and receiving treatment

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean actor Park Seo Joon, popularly known for his performances in What's Wrong With Secretary Kim and Itaewon Class among others, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor is currently in quarantine and showing no symptoms.



On Thursday, his agency Awesome ENT released a statement that read, according to Korean tabloid Soompi, "As a preemptive measure, Park Seo Joon carried out tests using self-testing kits before moving to all his filming sets. Before proceeding to his scheduled activity last week, he tested positive using a self-testing kit, so after carrying out a PCR test, he ultimately received a positive test on February 19."

"[Park Seo Joon] has completed three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and he has halted all scheduled activities since February 18 and is taking the necessary measures to quarantine and receive treatment in keeping with the guidelines set by government health authorities. He is currently in the recovery stage and has no special symptoms," the statement read.

On the work front, Park Seo Joon will make his Hollywood debut with Brie Larson starrer The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel. He is the third South Korean actor to join Marvel Cinematic Universe after Claudia Kim (Avengers: Age of Ultron) and Ma Dong Seok (Eternals). As per earlier reports in Korean tabloids, Park has been cast in the role of Amadeus Cho a.k.a Brawn, a Korean-American teen hero.

The film progresses with director Nia DaCosta as Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) is joined by Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan). It is set for November 11, 2022.

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon turns 33: 6 must-watch Korean dramas of swoon-worthy actor that compels you to fall in love with him

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES



