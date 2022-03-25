Oscar winner Hilary Swank and Reacher star Alan Ritchson have been roped in to lead the upcoming Kingdom Story Company film Ordinary Angels.

Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson to star in true story-based film Ordinary Angels

According to Deadline, Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson have signed on to star in the film Ordinary Angels which Lionsgate will distribute. Set against the backdrop of the worst snowstorm in Kentucky history, the film is inspired by the incredible true story of a struggling hairdresser (Hilary Swank) who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father (Alan Ritchson) save the life of his critically ill young daughter.

The Unbreakable Boy’s Jon Gunn is attached to direct the film from the most recent draft of the script that he wrote with Jon Erwin. Kingdom Story Company's Kevin Downes, Jon Erwin and Andrew Erwin are serving as producers alongside Stampede Ventures' Jon Berg, Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee, Stolen Sky Productions' Dave Matthews and Johnathan Dorfman and Green Hummingbird Entertainment's David Beal and Sarah Johnson.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Hilary and Alan,” said Jon Gunn. “They are both actors with incredible range, who find humanity and vulnerability in every character they play. They are perfectly matched to bring this complex and inspirational true story to life.”

Hilary Swank has earned numerous accolades in her name including two Academy Awards, two Golden Globes, a Critics’ Choice Award, an Independent Spirit Award, an SAG Award and many more throughout her career. The actress and producer is best known for her performances in Boys Don't Cry (1999) and Million Dollar Baby (2004) that won her two Oscars. She most recently starred in the detective thriller Fatale and Netflix drama series Away.

Meanwhile, Alan Ritchson currently headlines Amazon's critically acclaimed series Reacher, based on Lee Child's internationally bestselling novels. The show went on to become one of the most-binged original series on the platform and has been renewed for a second season following a positive response from the critics and the viewers.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.