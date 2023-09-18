A source close to the development revealed that the team had gone to do a recce for the film in the works as the preps for the same have begun.

Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid, made his acting debut with theatre in August 2017, having worked for over 6 years in the field and while he has made a mark there with lots of impressive work over the years, he is all set to make his screen debut very soon with Yash Raj Films’ Maharaj, which was announced during the press conference of Netflix. Meanwhile, readers may recall that Bollywood Hungama recently broke the news of him having one other film in the lineup where he will star opposite Sai Pallavi.

Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi starrer to be set in Sapporo, Japan

A source close to the film reveals, “Junaid accompanied the team of his next film, an untitled love story in which he will star with Sai Pallavi under the direction of Sunil Pandey, to the city of Sapporo in Japan. The team had gone to do a recce for the film in the works as the preps for the same have begun. It is a love story set in the scenic beauty of this city, Sapporo which has never before been shown in Indian cinema, so there’s going to be something really different in that aspect, in the film.”

Donning casual attire at the airport, the young lad was clicked arriving back in Mumbai from Japan as he shyly posed for the paparazzi photographers.

Following his passion for acting, Junaid Khan made his debut with theatre in August 2017 with director Quasar Thakore Padamsee’s adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s ‘Mother Courage and Her Children’, a biting satire on the absurdity of war. Since then the actor has been has been following his passion and honing his craft with years of dedicated and impressive work in theatre and is now finally set for his screen debut with YRF’s Maharaj, followed by this untitled love story with Sai Pallavi.

