Parasite star Park So Dam recovers from Covid-19; continues to receive treatment for papillary thyroid cancer

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean actress Park So Dam, who had previously contracted Covid-19 amid her regular treatments for papillary thyroid cancer, has now recovered from it and is out of quarantine.

Parasite star Park So Dam recovers from Covid-19; continues to receive treatment for papillary thyroid cancer

According to a report by Soompi, Park So Dam’s agency Artist Company updated on her current health status through a statement on February 7 post her full recovery and stated, “After her surgery, Park So Dam has been going to the hospital for regular treatments. She recently took a PCR test and it came back positive for COVID-19.”

“She is now out of quarantine and there are no issues with her health.” they added.

The Parasite star was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer last year, during her regular health check-up and also underwent surgery. She is currently under treatment and has taken leave from advertising and promoting her upcoming projects to get better.

Park So Dam will be next seen in the upcoming film Ghost which is on the filming stage right now and the actress is entirely focusing on her health.

Also Read: Parasite star Park So Dam opens up about her prior car accident; she was “afraid” to drive in Special Delivery

