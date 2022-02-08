comscore

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone to resume shoot for Project K this week in Hyderabad

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

This week, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will resume filming for Project K's second schedule in Hyderabad this week. Pre-production on the film is now underway.

According to a daily, this schedule leg will include Prabhas and Padukone, and it is believed that key sequences will be wrapped up. Amitabh Bachchan is rumoured to be involved in this phase of the science fiction project.

For Nag Ashwin's Project K, Prabhas.has reportedly given 200 days which also has Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The project has been made possible by Vyjayanthi Movies, producer C. Aswini Dutt, co-producers Swapna and Priyanka Dutt and director Ashwin Nag.

