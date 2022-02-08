This week, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will resume filming for Project K's second schedule in Hyderabad this week. Pre-production on the film is now underway.

According to a daily, this schedule leg will include Prabhas and Padukone, and it is believed that key sequences will be wrapped up. Amitabh Bachchan is rumoured to be involved in this phase of the science fiction project.

For Nag Ashwin's Project K, Prabhas.has reportedly given 200 days which also has Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The project has been made possible by Vyjayanthi Movies, producer C. Aswini Dutt, co-producers Swapna and Priyanka Dutt and director Ashwin Nag.

Also Read: 2022 - A RARE year when all the top 50 actors would have a Hindi film release

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.