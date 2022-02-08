South Korean group Golden Child member Daeyeol recently shared the news, during their live performance, that he will soon be leaving to complete his mandatory military service.

According to the Korean tabloid Soompi, Daeyeol shared the news of his upcoming military enlistment during their third solo concert after which, the members and fans later prepared a surprise event for him in which fans shared their messages and support with him through paper planes.

“Our biggest goal this year was having a concert, and I’m proud to think we finished it well.,” Daeyeol remarked with teary eyes. “I’m most proud of my earnestness, and I will now apply this earnestness toward my duty of defending the nation. I hope that you will stick by Golden Child through the happy days ahead as well.”

The concert titled “2022 GOLDEN CHILD CONCERT” – PLAY was the group’s first offline concert in about two years, held from February 5 to 6 at the KBS Arena.

Golden Child is a 10-member South Korean group under Woollim Entertainment. Originally with 11 members, they debuted on August 28, 2017 with their first mini album ‘Gol-Cha!’. The group currently consists of members namely: Daeyeol, Y, Jangjun, Tag, Seungmin, Jaehyun, Jibeom, Donghyun, Joochan, and Bomin.

