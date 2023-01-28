Parag Desai bags the title of ‘PR Personality of the year for 2022’

The CEO of Universal Communications, Parag Desai is known for his significant contribution to the field of entertainment PR for over 25 years. Mr. Desai is one of the pioneers in Entertainment PR, known for his innovative Publicity campaigns. 2022 was again an extraordinary year for him and his company. Some of his most notable campaigns this year include: Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brāhmastra Part One - Shiva, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, PS-1, Drishyam 2, Cirkus, and many more that have been recognized for their strategic PR marketing.

Parag Desai bags the title of ‘PR Personality of the year for 2022’

To honour him for his phenomenal contribution to the films, Urbane Awards felicitated Mr. Desai with ‘PR Personality of the Year’. Mr. Desai has done Publicity for Blockbuster franchises like Golmaal, Singham, Dhamaal, and more. His company is also at the forefront of many Hollywood film Publicity campaigns in India.

Along with films, Parag Desai has also been handling the PR of celebrated actors like mega superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Director Rohit Shetty, Taapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra Sunny Singh, Sanjana Sanghi and more.

After a successful 2022, Parag Desai and his company have multiple exciting films this year.

Also Read: Armaan Malik shines in an all-black outfit at the Royal Opening Night in Dubai; shares about witnessing Beyonce’s concert

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.