After a protracted struggle with a brain tumour and cancer, Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Sawant passed away on Saturday. Rakhi’s mother had reportedly been in critical condition while being treated in a Mumbai hospital for several days. The actress posted the heart-breaking news along with a moving letter for her mother on social media.

Rakhi Sawant pens down a heartfelt message after the death of her mother Jaya Sawant; celebs express condolences

Rakhi had posted updates on her mother's health as well as images and videos of her mother taken when she was in the hospital. In numerous paparazzi recordings, the actor had also pleaded with viewers to pray for her mother's quick recovery. Rakhi’s mother had receiving medical care in a hospital in Mumbai. She shared a post on Instagram on Saturday confirming that her mother Jaya Sawant had passed away following treatment for a brain tumour and cancer. According to a statement Rakhi posted on her Instagram story, the funeral will be held on Sunday.

Rakhi posted a touching video on Instagram with her mother. The actress was seen sobbing hysterically sitting on the floor while Rakhi's mother was shown fighting for her life in the video. Sharing the video she penned a heartfelt note, “Aaj meri maa ka haat sar se uth gaya…Or mere pass khone ke liye kuch nhi bacha…I love you MAA…Aap ke bina kuch nhi raha,ab koun meri pukar sunega or koun mujhe gale lagayega maa..Ab Mai kya karu…kaha jauuuu..I miss you Aai.”

Many Celebrities expressed their sympathy for Rakhi and her family. Reacting to the post, Jackie Shroff commented, “I feel your pain having lost my mom dad brother their soul will always be with us,” singer Ankit Tiwari wrote, “Very sad rakhi, please stay strong. OM SHANTI,” actor Sharad Malhotra commented, “Really sorry to hear about this…Rakhi pls take care of urself ….Om Shanti.” Several fans also shared their condolences with Rakhi in the comments section and asked her to stay strong.

Rakhi uploaded an image of a photo she had with her deceased mother on Instagram Stories along with a message on WhatsApp that read, "With deep sorrow, I Rakhi Sawant inform you (of) the sudden death of my beloved mother. Many of you know that she was suffering from some medical conditions, well I am sad to say that she is gone. Tomorrow join us for the funeral service of my mother at 12 noon. Address: Municipal Christian Cemetery, Oshiwara, Andheri, West."

Rakhi Sawant’s mother was hospitalised after being diagnosed with cancer and a brain tumour. She had uploaded a video requesting prayers for her mother. She said, "Hi everyone...My mom is not well, she is in hospital. Please pray for her, she is not feeling her best. She is fighting a battle with cancer. We just came to know that she has a brain tumour with cancer."

