Pankaj Tripathi is on his way to his native place to perform the last rites of his father.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has faced a personal loss as his father Pandit Banaras Tiwari has passed away today at the age of 99. The actor has left for his native place to attend his father’s last rites.

Pankaj Tripathi’s father passes away at the age of 99

Informing about Pandit Banaras Tiwari’s passing away, a note from Pankaj Tripathi’s publicist read, “It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj.”

Pandit Banaras Tiwari was known for being a farmer and a Hindu priest. Pankaj Tripathi also worked as a farmer with his father till he was in the 11th standard in school. As we all know, years later he migrated to Mumbai to become an actor and finally made a mark. Bollywood Hungama sends out its heartfelt condolences to the late Pandit Banaras Tiwari’s family and close one.

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi’s latest movie OMG 2 is currently playing in theatres after it was released earlier this month on August 11.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.