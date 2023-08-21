Ulhasnagar Education Society is the first to be inspired by OMG 2 and after the screening, the school announced the addition of sex education in their syllabus.

The Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi-Yami Gautam starrer, OMG 2, has been making waves since its release last week. The film has turned out to be a highly acclaimed entertainer, laying emphasis on the need for sex education in India. Since its release, several important voices have been heard demanding the subject’s inclusion in school curriculums. Now, an education society in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, has become the first one to do it.

A couple of days back, a special screening of OMG 2 was organized by the Sindhu Education Society in Ulhasnagar under the leadership of Rekha Thakur (Secretary). The audience included respected MLA Kumar, 184 teachers and Principals from around 15 schools in Ulhasnagar. Amit Rai, the writer and director of OMG 2, was also invited for the occasion. After the film received a thunderous response from everyone present during the screening, the organizers (Sindhu Educational Society) announced that they would start including sex education in their curriculum from the current academic year.

This has come as a huge victory for the makers of the film. While CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) is facing a lot of flak for the certification of the film, an education society has decided to have their curriculum revised after watching the movie. Amit Rai, who was at the event said, “This is something I shall always cherish. The purpose behind making this film has been attained. I am so happy that the film is not just doing well commercially but our message has reached out to people at large and we are witnessing changes happening all around us. Nothing can be more gratifying than this.”

OMG 2 features Pankaj Tripathi as a troubled parent who challenges the court, the school, and the education system for their lack of sex education are given to teenagers whereas Yami Gautam plays the defence lawyer. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar is seen in a cameo, wherein, he essays the character of Lord Shiva’s messenger. The film released on August 11 along with the Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2.

