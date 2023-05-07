Radhika Madan's upcoming film Sanaa has premiered at the UK Asian Film Festival, which is the oldest Asian film festival in the world.

As Radhika Madan’s upcoming film Sanaa premieres at the oldest Asian Film Festival in the world, the UK Asian Film Festival, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak gave a special shout-out to the film in his video message congratulating the film festival for completing 25 years.

Extending wishes to the UK Asian Film Festival, the honourable PM of the UK says, “Congratulations on your 25th anniversary. This is not just the longest-running foundation film festival in the world, it’s also one of the best-loved. We have achieved so much over the last 25 years, showcasing South Asian talent, putting the spotlight on female filmmakers and telling us stories that have made us laugh and cry. This year would be no different with premieres of acclaimed new films like Sanaa or Whispers of the Storms.”

Creating global ripples ever since the beginning of her film career, Radhika Madan’s first film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota had also premiered and won at the TIFF much before its release in India. Following that, recently Radhika’s Kachhey Limbu also premiered at the TIFF and Sanaa has been making the film festival rounds across the world.

Currently having opened UK Asian Film Festival, Radhika Madan’s Sanaa will also premiere at New York Indian Film Festival, wherein Radhika is also nominated for Best Actress. The film has earlier won praise and overwhelming response at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, Santa Barbara International Film Fest and Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival.

Basking in the glowing reviews for her performance in the latest release Saas Bahu aur Flamingo currently, the show marks her second release of the year after Kuttey. She also has Kacchey Limbu, Sanaa, Soorarai Pottru's remake tentatively called Production No. 27 featuring Akshay Kumar, Mikhil Musale directorial Happy Teacher's Day and Maddock Entertainment’s Rumi Ki Sharafat.

