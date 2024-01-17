Orion India, a South Korean snack company, has roped in actor Palak Tiwari as the brand ambassador for their salty product line, Turtle Chips in India.

“Palak Tiwari, as the face of the brand, takes centre stage in their newest commercial, showcasing the Spicy Devil Flavour of Turtle Chips. Palak's bold and playful persona effortlessly aligns with the crunch and intense flavour of Turtle Chips, making her the ideal choice to represent the brand,” stated a press release from the company.

In the commercial conceptualised by Orion India Marketing Team, Palak can be seen transforming into a devil upon consuming the Spicy Devil flavour of Turtle Chips, depicting the irresistible and intense taste experience that sets this variant apart. As she indulges in the tantalizing crunch of the chips, the playful transformation adds a captivating visual element to convey the fiery and bold nature of the Spicy Devil flavour.

Saurabh Saith, CEO, of Orion India, expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, "In recent years, there has been a notable shift in consumer preferences towards differentiated flavours, international tastes, as well as spicy flavours within the snacking category. The younger demographic in India has developed a strong affinity for bolder options, prompting brands across various categories to adapt to this changing taste preference. Within our Turtle Chips lineup, the Spicy Devil variant has successfully introduced the distinctive Korean spicy taste to the Indian chips market, garnering a considerable and dedicated fan base. The same goes true for the Mexican Lime flavour, a very distinct and international flavour. Not to mention the product itself is a propriety of Orion where we give distinct 4 layered corn-based snacking options with a great crunch to the consumers.

As we aim to expand our market presence, very happy to share the appointment of Palak Tiwari as our brand ambassador; it’s a strategic move to enhance awareness, especially among the dynamic Indian youth. Palak's infectious personality, coupled with her playful wit and charm, perfectly embodies the essence of Turtle Chips and in particular Spicy Devil flavour – offering a spicy twist to the everyday snacking experience. With this collaboration, we are confident in elevating our brand visibility and reaching new heights in engaging with our target audience largely sitting in GenA, GenZ and to some extent Millennials.”

Sharing her enthusiasm for the collaboration, Palak Tiwari remarked, "I am thrilled to be associated with Orion's Turtle Chips. Filming the commercial for its popular Spicy Devil flavour Turtle Chips was an absolute blast. The energy and fun we had on set are clearly evident in the commercial, effectively conveying the brand attributes of being cheerful and quirky.

