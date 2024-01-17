Aarize Group has announced Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff as their official brand ambassador.

Aarize Group appoints Tiger Shroff as brand ambassador

"With many blockbuster hits like War, Student of the Year 2, Heropanti, Baaghi, Tiger Shroff's impeccable energy and acting prowess mirrors the crafted ethos of Aarize Group, making him the perfect envoy to embody the brand's values. Aarize Group believes Tiger Shroff's charisma and authenticity will strike a chord with the audience, fostering trust and a deeper connection with the brand. Also, his determination and vitality to consistently enhance and excel resonate seamlessly with the ethos of the Aarize brand. In his ambassadorial role, Tiger Shroff becomes the face of Aarize Group's commitment to crafting realty and representing a discerning lifestyle. His influence will extend across diverse media platforms, events, and collaborations, reinforcing Aarize Group's market presence," said the brand.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tiger Shroff to the Aarize family. His passion, energy, authenticity, and wide-reaching influence align perfectly with our brand values of Aarize which firmly believes in crafting ultra-luxury realty in every segment. We believe that his involvement will further strengthen our connection with our audience and drive the continued success of Aarize Group," said Aman Sharma, Founder & Managing Director at Aarize Group.

Tiger Shroff expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "I am honoured to be part of the Aarize Group family. Their commitment to the delivery in the real estate sector aligns seamlessly with my values, and I am eager to contribute to the brand's growth and success."

Also Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to kick off final Jordan schedule on January 19 with three song shoots: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.