Palak Tiwari has become the first Indian woman to be appointed as the brand ambassador of the U.S. Polo Assn. in the women's line. The actress and singer is known for her stylish and confident personality, which makes her a perfect fit for the brand.

The brand announced Palak as its new face during an event held on August 25 in Mumbai. Besides her, a bunch of celebs also attended the event including Arjun Rampal and Isabelle Kaif.

U.S. Polo Assn. is a global lifestyle brand that is known for its classic American style. The brand has a wide range of clothing, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children.

Speaking of Palak, she is a young actress, who rose to fame for her music video ‘Bijli Bijli’ featuring Harrdy Sandhu. The song was a huge hit. She recently made her acting debut in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan.

Coming to the professional front, she will be next seen in the Sanjay Dutt starrer The Virgin Tree. Helmed by debutant director Sidhaant Sachdev, the upcoming film is said to be a horror-comedy.

