Lyricist Dev Kohli, known for Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Baazigar, passes away at 81

Veteran lyricist Dev Kohli passed away today at his residence in Mumbai. He was admitted at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for about three months for age related issues. He was discharged just 10 days ago. He breathed his last today at 4 am. He was 81. His last rites would be conducted today at the Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai.

Lyricist Dev Kohli, known for Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Baazigar, passes away at 81

Dev Kohli wrote songs for over 100 Bollywood movies. He started his career in the early 1970s with films like Lal Patthar, Khoon Khoon, Salaakhen, etc. He acquired more fame in late 1980s and 90s for his work in successful films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Patthar Ke Phool, 100 Days, Bhabhi, Khiladi, Balwaan, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Baazigar, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Kaante etc.

Kohli was active in films till around 2007-2008. Along with romantic films, he also wrote lyrics for David Dhawan comedies like Judwaa, Gharwali Baharwali, Biwi No. 1, Jodi No. 1, Kyun Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta and Chor Machaye Shor, thereby proving his versatility.

The veteran lyricist was known for working with a number of well-known music composers like Shankar-Jaikishan, Raam Laxman, Ravindra Jain, Anu Malik, Anand-Milind and Anand Raj Anand.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.